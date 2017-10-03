Kilkenny/Waterford boundary dismay should be “put to bed”

A local Kilkenny TD has asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to confirm that there will be no change to the administrative boundary between counties Waterford and Kilkenny.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Bobby Aylward, made the comments earlier this week in the Dáil ahead of the publication of the National Planning Framework.

In a statement, Deputy Aylward said: “It is expected that the Kilkenny/Waterford boundary issue will resurface in the NPF and many of the public representatives and people from the communities that could be affected have expressed dismay that the issue is still on the table.”

He asked that the Taoiseach confirm there will be no change to the administrative boundary border between counties Waterford and Kilkenny and “put the issue to bed once and for all”.

Addressing the matter in the Dáil, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Carlow/Kilkenny TD, John Paul Phelan, said: “There are six reports on boundaries, four of them concerning county boundaries between neighbouring local authorities, the Cork city and county boundary review and the Galway city and county review, on which a report has been completed.

“It is the Government’s intention that the six reports would be dealt in the middle of next month, around the time the boundary review committees for the local authority areas for the local elections commence.”

In his statement, Deputy Aylward added: “I am hopeful that we can finally put this very contentious issue behind us as quickly as possible. This issue crops up every ten years or so and it is very unfair on the people living in the affected communities.”