Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 4

The late Danette Milne

The death has occurred of Danette Milne (O'Connell) (née Bennett), Smithstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully, muched loved and sadly missed by David, Jemila, Dennis, Diane, Cosi and Chorizo and a wide circle of family, friends, colleagues and Kindred spirits.

Memorial Celebration in St. Lazerian's Cathedral, Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow will take place on Sunday, 8th October, at 3pm.

The late Marion Prendergast

The death has occurred of Marion Prendergast (née O'Brien), Millbanks, Rosbercon, New Ross, Wexford on 3rd October 2017. Marion loving wife of the late Jim, beloved daughter of Nick and the late Kathy, sister of Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 4th October, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, 5th October, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Late Sr Agnes Quirke

The death has occurred of Sr. Agnes Dominic QUIRKE, St. Patricks Convent, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Borris. She was predeceased by her brother Andrew and sisters Mary Anne and Christina, deeply regretted by her Community at St. Patrick's, her Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, her nephews Michael and Jim, her nieces Kate, Anna and Mary, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel from 10 o'clock on Thursday morning with Funeral Prayers at 11.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Waterford Road, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.