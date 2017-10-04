Kilkenny has a New Open Door campaign from Ossory Youth

The young people of Ossory Youth have been busy with a new campaign, Open Door.

The campaign is the brain child of Kilkenny’s Gay Straight Alliance youth group and is based on the ideal that everyone is created equal.

Open Door was set up by Ossory Youth in 2014 after a group of local young people identified a need for such a group in their community, having worked closely with the BeLonGTo organisation.

BeLonGTo is the national organisation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgendered (LGBT) young people, aged between 14 and 23.

Their latest campaign involves distributing stickers to all the secondary school students in Kilkenny.

Each sticker contains the word ‘EQUAL’ and its message is clear - All young people are equal and deserve equal respect regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

This is the second time that the group has run this campaign, the first being in May 2016.

"The campaign was so successful the first time around, we realised that we just had to repeat it." said Youth worker, Mick Greene.

The campaign showed young LGBT+ people how much peer support and acceptance was available in their schools and started important conversations within the schools

The campaign was so successful that this year the group invited LGBT+ youth groups from all around the country to take part.

Over 10 counties have signed up so far and the number is rising by the day. Each county will distribute the stickers on October 11 which is National Coming Out Day and will post photos of the event to a Facebook page,

Youth worker with Ossory youth, Rebecca Carbery said young people all over Ireland, from Waterford to Kerry, Cork to Dublin will send out a huge message of solidarity and support for their LGBT+ school-mates by wearing a sticker on Wednesday, October 11.

“We are delighted with the response and excited for the positive effect that this will have on so many young people’s lives,” she added.

Open Door is always open to new members (LGBT+ and Straight) and meets in Ossory Youth HQ, Desart Hall every Thursday from 6.30 to 8pm. For more info contact Mick onmgreene@ossoryyouth.com or 085-1668149.