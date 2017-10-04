Revealed: Kilkenny County Council's WiFi and Internet bill

Kilkenny County Council has paid €160,000 on internet and WiFi costs over the last five years across its buildings including Town and County Hall.

The information was obtained following a Freedom of Information request by the Kilkenny People and broke down the local authority’s spending costs across the buildings provided with internet and WiFi.

County Hall has by far the highest internet service bill and spent €27,582 this year – paid until June of next year - on high-speed internet access and a further €1,135 on WiFi.

Kilkenny Fire Station’s bill came to €482 for this year with Town Hall’s coming in at €120. The council comments in the FOI request that the bill for Town Hall has moved to the Medieval Mile Museum and the Civic Trust - a registered charity set up by the Local Authority - is paying for it.

Meanwhile Graignamanagh Library WiFi printing came to €1,083 this year. Last year, the County Hall internet access was almost €40,000 with Hebron Yard’s WiFi coming in at €564 and Kilkenny Fire Station’s bill standing at €723.

Libraries again – an important service to members of local communities across the county – had a public library WiFi bill of almost €4,200.

This was spread across Urlingford, Callan, Thomastown and Graignamanagh libraries. The total spent on internet and WiFi since 2013 comes to €160,710.

WiFi in the County Hall in 2014 cost €600 and the same at Ferrybank while internet access at County Hall in Kilkenny City cost €31,241.