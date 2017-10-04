BREAKING - 11 Kilkenny projects share €873,000

ELEVEN communities in Kilkenny have shared €873,346 under the latest round of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan, TD has confirmed.

Among the big winners are Ballyragget which gets €55,044 for Community Hall Renovations, Callan which gets €72,000 for Kings River Improvement Works and Castlecomer which will get a new pedestrian bridge with a €100,000.00 grant.

There’s also good news for Goresbridge with €46,600 for development at the river in Goresbridge and Graignamanagh which gets marquees at a cost of €41,000.00. The latest round of funding will help the Hugginstown Public Realm which gets €95,000.00; Inistioge and the Inistioge Castle project which has been awarded €26,000.00 and Kilmacow which has been funded to the tune of €77,760 for Public Realm Works.

Minister Phelan confirmed that Newmarket gets €80,000 for Extension and Upgrade Works; Piltown gets €200,000 for its Enterprise Hub and Windgap which will see its Community Centre fit-out project benefit to the tune of €79,960.00.

“I’m delighted that Kilkenny has benefitted to the tune of €873,346 and many parts of the region are among 281 rural towns and villages across the country to benefit from over €21 million in funding under the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme. The scheme is a key part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an important part of this government’s work to rejuvenate and revitalise rural Ireland and it will have a significant impact on towns and villages across the country.

“I’ve visited all of the communities to benefit and I know the fantastic work they are doing. Hopefully this grant aid will spur them to continue to make a difference and encourage other communities to follow their lead.”