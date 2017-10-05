Kilkenny deaths on Thursday, October 5

The late Claus Cantwell

The death has occurred of Claus Cantwell, Pond Villas, Tramore, and formerly of Cantwell's Music Shop, Michael Street, Waterford, and late of Mooncoin, who died on Wednesday 4th October, 2017.

Reposing at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre on Thursday from 5.30pm with Prayers at 6.30pm followed by Removal to Mooncoin Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe Deasy

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Deasy, St Killian's Place, Ferrybank, Waterford and late of C.I.E and Waterford Corporation who died on Tuesday 3rd October peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford surrounded by his loving family, Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Denis, daughter Eleanor, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren, Richard, James, Sarah and Jack, brother Ger, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday 5th October from 5pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Friday 6th October at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael (The Budgie) Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Michael (The Budgie) Kavanagh, (Ballyfermot and formerly of Kilkenny and Roadstone) (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family in St. James's Hospital, beloved husband of Nuala and much loved dad of Noel, Collette, Jacinta and Michael; sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home,Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Thursday from 3 o'c. to 6 o'c. Funeral on Friday after 10 o'c. Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Ballyfermot and afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery.

The late Fr Finbar (Matthew) Kelly

The death has occurred of Fr. Finbar (Matthew) KELLY O.P., The Black Abbey, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on October 3, 2017 (peacefully) at Tinny Park Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his brother Pat, nephews, nieces, his Dominican Community, Black Abbey, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The Priory from 11a.m. to 5p.m. on Thursday followed by Removal to the Black Abbey for reception prayers at 5.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11a.m. followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late John Malone

The death has occurred of John Malone, Springbank, Saggart, Dublin snd Mullinavat, Kilkenny on October. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mag, sons Ronald and Daren, daughters Karen, Grace, Denise and Rachael, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Nativity of the BVM, Saggart arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.