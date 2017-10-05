National Women's Day event in Kilkenny

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny is teaming up with LEOs in Carlow and Wexford to organise an event for aspiring female entrepreneurs and female-led businesses across the region at the Woodford Dolman Hotel, Carlow on October 12.

Special guests include Sonya Lennon Sonya Lennon of Courtney Lennon; Kilkenny based entrepreneur Caroline Wafer, Ease; Dr. Xuemei Germaine of MicroGen; Karen Keane, Founder of Bean and Goose and Maura Bell, Manager of the Irish National Heritage Park, Wexford.

Fiona Deegan with Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny said: “2017 will be the biggest National Women’s Enterprise Day yet with fifteen events taking place all over the country to help open more doors to new markets for Ireland’s female entrepreneurs. Through financial assistance, microfinance loans, mentoring, training and networking, the LEOs support thousands of female entrepreneurs every year and we want to celebrate their inspiring success stories across the country on October 12th.”

She continued: “Our event for local entrepreneurs here in Kilkenny promises to be an uplifting evening, with lots of advice, insights and information for female entrepreneurs and those planning to start a business. Places are limited though, so we’re advising everyone to book early.”

Tickets for National Women’s Enterprise Day events can be booked from the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny website www.localenterprise.ie and further details are available from @NWED on Twitter and @NWEDIreland on Facebook.

LEOs are enlisting the help of established female entrepreneurs to act as Local Ambassadors and this year’s ambassador for the region is Dr. Xuemei Germaine of MicroGen