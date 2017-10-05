Food and fashion combine in Kilkenny for ladies who lunch

Ladies who lunch are set to be treated to a fabulous occasion this weekend.

The Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel hosts a special food and fashion session on Saturday.

This wonderful day-time treat is in aid of Aware Mental Health Awareness and will get underway at 12.30pm with a champagne reception. It’s followed by a four-course lunch with wine giving attendees the chance to chat and catch up with each other while enjoying sumptious eatables.

Some guest speakers will discuss ladies’ interests and fashion, there will also be live music and a DJ, goodie bags for each lady present.

There’s also the chance to win with an array of fantastic raffle prizes while the best dressed there will get a special treat and there will also be a runner-up prize.

The charitable offering has been organised by Lynsey Frahill Byrne, Collette McCrossan, Tanya Anderson, Sinead Byrne and Marion Brennan.

Tickets were quick to sell and if you didn’t manage to get your hands on some don’t despair. Contact the team via their facebook event page Ladies Lunch in Aid of Aware to see if there have been any cancellations you can avail of as tickets were to have been picked up by last Tuesday.

We can’t wait to see how the day unfolds!