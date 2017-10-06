Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 6

The late Paddy Murphy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Murphy, 5 St. Anne's Terrace, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Former employee of The Paper Mills & H P Chemi, deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, son Patsy, daughter Helen, sisters Josie and Jenny, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Tara, Caoimhe and Rory, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Saturday from 3pm with prayers at 5.15pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.15am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Dr Catherine Phelan

The death has occurred of Dr. Catherine Phhelan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Dublin. Dr. Catherine M. Phelan, (1968 - 2017). PHELAN, Dr. Catherine M., 49, of Tampa, entered into rest Friday, September 22, 2017. She was born April 5, 1968 in London, England, the daughter of James and Mary Phelan. Catherine was a tenured Associate Member in the Department of Cancer Epidemiology at the Moffitt Cancer Center with a secondary appointment in the Department of Gynecologic Oncology. She joined Moffitt in 2004 and dedicated her career to understanding the genetic and molecular underpinnings of breast and ovarian cancers. As a member and leader in international “big science” collaborative efforts, including the Ovarian Cancer Association Consortium, the Consortium of Investigators of Modifiers of BRCA1/2 (breast cancer), and the Genetic Associations and Mechanisms in Oncology consortium, Catherine made significant scientific contributions to the field. Nationally, Catherine was a charter member of the Cancer Genomics study section for the National Institutes of Health. Locally, she shared her passion of cancer genetics and molecular markers with graduate students in the Cancer Biology graduate program and was active in institutional committee work. She was preceded in death by her father, James; and brothers, Peter and James. She is survived by her loving mother, Mary; sisters, Fiona and Maria; and niece and nephew, Erin and Lucas. Cathy will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends and her beloved dogs Jake and Molly. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine’s memory to the American Cancer Society or to Moffitt Cancer Center. Please visit The guest book.

Arrangements will be notified in November for the intern of Catherine's ashes in Kilmacow.