Kilkenny - Edward Hayden to lead Tenth Anniversary Susie Long Memorial Walk

Edward Hayden will remember his beloved father who died shortly after being diagnosed with a brain tumour when he leads the Tenth Anniversary Susie Long Memorial Walk on Sunday, October 15.

The TV and radio personality, who is more used to listening to other people's stories, opened up about his dad Eddie's cancer journey ahead of this year's walk in memory of Susie Long.

"It's hard to meet a family now who haven't been touched by cancer. Unfortunately it has become a universal vernacular with so many patients and their families being diagnosed and starting a new cancer journey every day," he said.

"My wonderful father, Eddie, was diagnosed in early 2010 with an aggressive brain tumour at stage four. He passed away on March 24, 2010, after a short battle, bravely fought. He received the best of care both in hospital and at home during his illness. He will be to the forefront of my mind as I join with the walkers on Sunday, October 15. Each walker will bring to the event a different story with a universal theme.”

The presenter of The Saturday Show on KCLR 96fm said he is "happy to lead the walk in appreciation of Susie Long's heroic efforts to improve our health system - particularly in the areas of cancer diagnosis and early treatment and care".

Conor MacLiam, the husband of the late Susie Long, and their two children Aine (29) and Fergus (24), will be attending the event where they will make a statement about their frustration at the lack of progress on a 12-bed hospice in the grounds of St Luke's in Kilkenny.

The Susie Long Hospice Fund has been campaigning and fundraising for a hospice in Kilkenny since it was established just weeks after the death of Susie Long on 12 October, 2007.

Over €700,000 has been raised to date and some of this money has already been spent on improving interim palliative care services in St Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny. Twelve specialist beds and other furnishings have been purchased to improve the comfort of Palliative Care patients.

Registration for the Tenth Anniversary Susie Long Memorial Walk takes place from 11.45am outsideKilkenny Castle Gates on the day of the event (Sunday, October 15). It costs €5 to register and each participant receives a free t-shirt with all donations welcome. The walk is 5km approx or two laps of the Kilkenny Castle Park. Buggies and four legged friends are welcome! Bring your buddy and walk in memory of Susie or a loved one who died through cancer.