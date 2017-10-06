KILKENNY - Manchester United fans get their hands on Premiership trophy

Manchester United fans got to lift the English premiership trophy at Supervalu, Loughboy in Kilkenny city yesterday. It was brought in-store by Cadbury, Official Snack Partner to the Premier League.

The 2017/18 Premier League season marks the first year of Cadbury’s three-year partnership, which also includes sponsorship of the Premier League Golden Boot and Golden Glove Awards.

To celebrate their sponsorship Cadbury are offering football fans chances to win lots of prizes, including match tickets, throughout the season through on-pack and in-store competitions. For more information go to www.cadburyfc.com/stadium.