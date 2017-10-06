Soon diddly... Looks like ice-cream shop Scrumdiddly's is on the way to Kilkenny

A new luxury ice-cream shop looks set to open its doors in Kilkenny in the coming weeks, at the former spot of Dore's Butchers on High Street.

Scrumdiddlys, a popular ice-cream brand that some readers may be familiar with from existing shops in Dublin, has announced it's setting up shop in the centre of the Marble City. The business made the annoucement on social media this week.

"We are delighted to be making this beautiful building on High Street Kilkenny our new home very soon," they said.

The shop will also be looking for local staff, so get in touch with them at jobs@scrumdiddlysworld.com.

Coincidence or otherwise, it will be the second butchers in the city centre to be replaced by an ice-cream shop in the past year. Perhaps it's reflecting a shift from local people doing their grocery shopping in town, and moving toward a more tourist-focused offering along the city's Medieval Mile.

That being said, there was always a roaring trade in 99s being sold out the side kiosk when Dores Butchers was in its pomp. In any case, it looks like there'll be more of the frozen stuff on the way to the Marble City very shortly. Watch this space.