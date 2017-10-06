Graig' schools team up to promote science in exciting ways

Duiske College, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and the Boy’s National School in Graignamanagh have joined forces and are working together on an exciting project, with the aim of promoting science.

The initiative kicked off recently with a visit by pupils and teachers from the three schools to the W5 Science Centre in Belfast. One of the highlights of the visit was an opportunity by all pupils to participate in a Technology Trials Workshop.

The aim was to develop teamwork and problem solving skills. Using K’NEX pupils worked in teams to design and construct a racing buggy.

After testing and adjustments were complete, a race was held to find the ultimate machine. Pupils found this exercise both enjoyable and educational.

Science activities are planned over the next few weeks and the project will culminate with a ‘Science Roadshow’, which will take place in Duiske College during National Science Week, which runs from November 12-19.