Kilkenny deaths for Monday, October 9

The late Geof Foxall

The death has occurred of Geof Foxall, Geof. Late of Kilkenny and Waterford peacefully on Sunday 8th October at Waterford University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Margaret (nee Walsh), sons Frank and Adrian, daughter Alison, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The late Margaret (Peggy) O'Leary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'LEARY (née Fanning)

Stoneybatter High Street, Inistioge, Kilkenny; loving mother of Gillian, Patricia, and Tom. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Conar and Kiav, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Eugene, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Stoneybatter, High Street, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, Monday the 9th October, from 3pm with concluding prayers at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning the 10th October to St. Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge.

The late Noel Tierney

The death has occurred of Noel Tierney, St. Kieran's Homes, Urlingford, Kilkenny / Bere Island, Cork. Noel died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital after a short illness. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Monday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery, Urlingford. Rosary will be recited at Doyle's Funeral Home tonight, Sunday, at 9 o'clock.

The late Kieran Rafter

The death has occurred of Kieran Rafter, Killane, Edenderry, Offaly and Freshford, Kilkenny,peacefully at Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Reposing at his home Killane, Edenderry on Saturday and Sunday with Rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Freshford Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Elizabeth Lucy (Beth) Thomas

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Lucy (Beth) Thomas (née Leahy)

Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City. Beth passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 5th 2017. Beloved wife of Kevin and much loved mother of Steven and Karen. She will be deeply missed by her husband, son, daughter, brothers Danny, Michael, Johnny, Eamon and Dave, sisters Sr. Ann, Joan, Noreen, Rena, Rose and Alice, grandchildren Sophia and Ollie, daughter-in-law Suzanne, son-in-law Graham (Larkin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 8th) with funeral prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11a.m. Cremation will take place on Tuesday (Oct. 10th) at Mount Jerome Crematorium following a Service of Committal at 1.30p.m. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.