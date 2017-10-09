Kilkenny farm makes €1.84 million at auction

A Kilkenny farm, sold in three lots made a total of €1.84 million at auction on Friday. The first parcel of land, 53 acres at Churchill, Cuffesgrange, close to Kilkenny city, with a farm house attached, was sold for €720,000 by auctioneer, Godfrey Greene in a packed Club House Hotel. After brisk bidding it was bought by a neighbouring farmer. The price works out at €19,300 an acre.

The second lot, 51 acres at Coolapoge, Cuffesgrange went for €440,000 (€8,700 an acre) and was purchased by a Waterford man living in the vicinity.

The third piece, 44 acres in Toberbreedia/Brigidswell, Ballycallan was sold for €400,000 (€9,300 an acre).

Mr Greene said the sale was evidence that there was keen interest around the county in quality land.