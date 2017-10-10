Kilkenny deaths on Tuesday, October 10

The late Pat (Paddy) Dowling

The death has occurred of Pat (Paddy) Dowling, The Fairways, Kilkenny City and formerly of Clopook, Ballyfoyle, Stoneyford and London) 9th October 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Pat (Paddy), beloved husband of Rita and much loved father of Robert, Carron and Mark, sadly missed his wife and family, brother Bobby, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Lynn and Yvonne, grandchildren Seán, Maria, Gavin, Janet and Alex, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 5.30 o'clock on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning ay 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jim Eustace

The death has occurred of Jim Eustace Dublin Dublin and Inistioge & Jim Eustace & Company, Solicitors) - 8th October 2017 with his devoted family by his side following a hard fought battle – beloved husband of Freddie, adoring and adored Dad of Kate, Sophie and Emma and son of Deirdre and the late Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother Alan, mother, Grandad Eamon, sisters-in-law Breda, Sharon, Pam, Maddie and Teresa, brothers-in-law Pat, Tom, Michael and John, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, his wonderfully supportive colleagues and many great friends.

Removal to St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount on Thursday morning, 12th October, arriving 10.50 o’clock for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.