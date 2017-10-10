Kilkenny food festival, Savour has exciting new events

Darina Allen has been added to the line-up of Savour Kilkenny. One of the country’s best-loved chefs.

Darina is taking part in ‘Fats: Facts & Fictions’ at Highbank Orchards and Distillery on Thursday evening, October 26. The festivsal continues until Monday, October 30.

Another addition proving very popular is a brand new Savour Kilkenny Taster Trail.

Presented by Pallas Foods, visitors can taste their way across the city over the festival weekend from 11 – 4 pm. Voucher booklets cost just €30 for ten €3 vouchers and users can enjoy bite size tasters of delicious food and drink available from Kilkenny’s wonderful array of participating restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels while soaking up the festival atmosphere at each venue.

Booklets available from www.savourkilkenny.com

Taste Kilkenny Food Producers Association are also launching Savour Kilkenny’s first ever ‘Hero Buyer Award’ to honour buyers’ commitment to buying local. Restaurants, cafes and food retailers are the life blood of local food producers.

Their continued support is paramount to the start-up and continued success of so many of Kilkenny’s food producers.

The very first Hero Buyers Awards will be presented by RTÉ’s Helen Carroll ad TV Chef Stuart O’ Keeffe on behalf of Taste Kilkenny Food Producers Association at Savour Kilkenny 2017. The winners will receive a ‘Hero Buyer Award’ plaque at the Taste Kilkenny Street Feast stall.

City restaurants will also host special events including the Pembroke Hotel’s ‘Statham’s Wine Dinner’.

This dining experience features a specially created four course dinner using the best, seasonal, Autumnal Irish produce created by chef Chris Metzger and his team.

The courses will be paired with wines from Eno Wines, who will present their selections (Tickets €45 each).