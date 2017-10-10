Castlecomer, Kilkenny - Aldi in pre-planning talks for store in the town

There was intense speculation when a helicopter landed on the Old Creamery Yard site in the heart of Castlecomer recently.

The rumour machine went viral. Since then, representatives of German retail giant, Aldi have attended a preliminary pre-planning meeting with Kilkenny County Council in relation to the Creamery Yard.

Cllr Maurice Shortall said the strategic site is located in the commercial centre of the town and represents a major endorsement of Castlecomer.