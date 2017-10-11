Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 11

The late Kathleen Heffernan

The death has occurred of Kathleen HEFFERNAN (née Meagher) of 3 Abbey Close, Gowran and formerly of Knockelly Castle, Fethard and Cloneen, Co Tipperary, October 9th 2017, Kathleen. Wife of the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her daughters, son, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, Bridget, staff and friends at Gowran Abbey and her many relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, October 11th, from 4oc to 7 oc. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, Co Tipperary at 11.30am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.e

The late Mary Savage

The death has occurred of Mary SAVAGE (née Cahill)

Coolnabrone, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving sons Denis, Brendan and Patrick, daughters Caroline and Catherine, brother and sister, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Anne, Breda and Ann, sons-in-law Pat and Peter, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon on Wednesday with removal on Thursday to Skeoughvosteen Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. House private from 12 noon on Thursday.