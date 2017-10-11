UPDATE: 19 arrests this morning as part of Operation Storm in Kilkenny

A high-profile garda operation is underway in Kilkenny City this morning.

19 arrests have been made this morning and six suspects are due before the courts.

The arrests were made in connection with crimes committed in Kilkenny including burglaries, thefts against the business community, serious assault and fraud.

Operation Storm is ongoing and a number of drug seizures have taken place in the city in recent hours.

The Air Support Unit, Dog Unit, Horse Unit and the Armed Response Unit are all taking place in the operation.