‘Murder Suicide’ searched on Kilkenny man’s computer before he stabbed sister four times

The computer of an autistic man, charged with attempting to murder his pregnant sister, had been searched for ‘murder suicide’ and ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ before he stabbed her in her Dublin home as she recovered from cancer.



Daniel O’Connell (33) with an address at Rosemount, Newpark, Co Kilkenny has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Olivia O’Connell in a case, where the jury may find him ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’.



Mr O’Connell admitted during Garda interviews that he had tried to kill her by stabbing her a number of times on April 25, 2016 in her home at Scholarstown Park, Scholarstown Road, Knocklyon. He said he had decided to ‘do away with her’ so she wouldn’t raise her child in Dublin.



Garda Niall Russell told the Central Criminal Court this (Wednesday) morning that Mr O’Connell’s computer was searched as part of the invesgigation.



He told Michael Bowman SC, prosecuting, that there were 17 searches for ‘murder suicide’ between January 2016 and April 13, 2016.



He also testified that there was a search on February 29 2016 for a case where a man was found not guilty of killing his mother by reason of insantiy.



Gda Russell said there were 12 searches in relation to general killings between Jan 9th 2016 and April 2016. There were also searches for ‘jugular vein’ and ‘wrist’ three days before the incident.



The prosecution has now closed its case and the defence has called a consultant psychiatrist to give evidence.



The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury of six men and six women.