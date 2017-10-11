Save money on energy as O'Shea Farms and O'Loughlin Geals did - Attend free information event in Kilkenny tomorrow morning

Business owners, community groups, charitable organisations or private home owners who are interested in cutting their energy costs by over a third, benefitting from generous tax incentives and ultimately, saving money while reducing harmful emissions, won’t want to miss a free information workshop with experts at Hotel Kilkenny on tomorrow (Thursday) from 11am to 12.30pm.

“In Kilkenny we’ve also helped O’Shea Farms save €27,500 each year by installing a PV Solar System that converts light into electricity. O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Clubs saves €7,515 each year, now that they’ve improved their wall and roof insulation, upgraded their boiler, windows and doors. Kilkenny Fire Station is also more energy efficient now that it too has a new PV solar system, drying room, LED lighting, new windows and automatic doors,” Carlow Kilkenny Energy Agency Manager, Paddy Phelan said.

Carlow-Kilkenny Energy Agency is a not for profit organisation which has helped scores of business to reduce energy spend and leverage their support of sporting, charitable, community or housing groups. CKEA has also assisted individual home owners to lower their energy costs and improve comfort, while also qualifying for capital grant assistance under the Better Energy Community (BEC) programme and other initiatives.

Their free information event in the Rosehill Room at Hotel Kilkenny comes as the December deadline for this year’s grants process looms. It’s also an absolute must for anyone considering retrofitting their building to improve its efficiency and value.

The brief information event will include helpful information on implementing an energy efficient project to help lower running costs and improve comfort, and simultaneously boost productivity, create employment and increase competitiveness in the workplace – and potentially being eligible for support.