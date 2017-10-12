Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, October 12

The late Margaret (Peggy) Cahill

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Cahill (née Cassin), 36 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny City on 11th October 2017, peacefully, at her home, Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of the late Mick and much loved mother of Michael, Shem, Gerry and Angela, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Thursday (12th Oct.) with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Hogg

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) HOGG (née Harris) (Dublin and formerly Kilmanagh Co. Kilkenny) 8th October 2017, following a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Lorraine, Karl and Hazel, adored Nana of Ceri, Kathryn, David, Jessica, Hannah, Shannon and Kieron, treasured Great-nana to Ethan, Tom, Alex and Beatrix. She will be sadly missed by her in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Service on Friday, October 13th at 2.30pm in Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel. family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Michael's House.