Kilkenny projects shortlisted for Engineers Ireland Excellence awards

Two Kilkenny projects have been shortlisted for the upcoming Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards 2017, held in association with ESB.

The Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards are presented in recognition of the achievements of engineers that have demonstrated exceptional engineeringskills. As well as identifying leaders within the engineering industry, the awardsprovide an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the invaluable contribution the engineering profession makes to society.

Turning St. Mary’s Hall into the Medieval Mile Museum by O’Connor Sutton Cronin, has been shortlisted for the Heritage and Conservation Award, sponsored by OPW, for its work developing the new museum of national and local attraction housed within St Mary’s Church. The project involved the extensive restoration and refurbishment of the existing building and expansion of the floor space.

Kilkenny Cooling Systems is a shortlisted nomination for the Technical Innovation of the Year Award, sponsored by NSAI. The project consists of the conception, design, and commercialisation of a self-optimising variable beer cooling system for busy pubs across Ireland.

All the category winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on November 10 in the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin.

Engineers Ireland has also urged the Kilkenny public to now vote online for what they consider to be the best overall national Engineering Project of the Year before the midnight deadline on Friday 27 October. (http://www. engineersireland.ie/awards/ excellence-awards.aspx.)