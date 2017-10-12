Kilkenny Stars prove a major attraction to Savour Kilkenny
Kilkenny culinary stars Edward Hayden, Edward Hayden School of Cookery, Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery School, Gerard Dunne, Butler House, Jackie Varley, Optimal Health Kitchen, Maria Raftery, Kernal Bar and Kitchen, Ken Harker and John Kelly, the Michelin starred Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet and Laura and Rory Gannon, Cakeface Patisserie, are proving major attractions to this year’s Savour Kilkenny – Festival of Food, October 27 – 30.
