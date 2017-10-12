Revealed: Number of horses slaughtered in Kilkenny for human consumption

Kilkenny has one of two Government approved equine slaughter plants with the facilities killing 7,618 horses for human consumption last year.

Independent TD Thomas Broughan asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, for the number of horses slaughtered for human consumption in 2015 to 2016 and to date in 2017.

He also asked for the number of approved equine slaughter establishments in 2015 to 2016 and to date in 2017, by county.

Minister Creed said: “There are currently two establishments approved by my Department to operate as equine slaughter plants under Regulation (EC) No 853/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council laying down specific hygiene rules for food of animal origin on the hygiene of foodstuffs.

“The plants are located in County Kilkenny and County Kildare.”

The number of horses slaughtered for human consumption in 2015 stands at 6,033 and 5,837 to date this year.