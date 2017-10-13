Shocking number of Kilkenny families "on notice to quit their homes", TD claims

Over 95 families in Kilkenny are on notice to quit their homes as landlords won't accept their Housing Assistance Payment, a local TD has claimed.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion said: “The HAP scheme is often overlooked by the Government.

“A large number of landlords refuse to accept the payment. This issue arises consistently in counties Carlow and Kilkenny.

“Approximately 95 families in Kilkenny are on notice to quit their homes and have nowhere to go.

“It will be impossible for them to find a home, even if they secure an increase in the housing assistance payment, because landlords will not accept the HAP.

“The Government must address this issue.

“Accessing rental properties for which HAP is accepted remains a key barrier for families.”

HAP is a form of social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need.