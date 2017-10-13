Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 13

The late John Ayres

The death has occurred of John Ayres (Snnr.), Loreto Avenue, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. John died on October 12th 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Paul, John and the late Helena. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, sisters Marie, Beattie and Helen (Young), daughters-in-law Aisling and Noreen, son-in-law Stuart (Butler), grandchildren Keela, Ruby and Max, nephew Billy, nieces Caroline, Anne-Marie, Janet and Sharon, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Saturday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Peggy Donovan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Donovan, (née Curran), Clonliffe Road, North Strand, Dublin and Johnstown, Kilkenny on October 11, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of her family and the staff at Elmgreen Nursing Home, Castleknock; beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) and loving mother of Margaret, Joan, Denis, Arthur and Gerardine. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Peggy will be reposing at Elmgreen Nursing Home on Monday evening (16th October) from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Tuesday morning (17th, October) arriving at 9.50 o’clock for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by burial at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. The family would like to thank the staff of Elmgreen Nursing Home for the love, kindness and care shown to Peggy.