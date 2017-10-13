Mount Juliet, Kilkenny Planning application lodged

MJBE Investments 3 Limited which owns Mount Juliet Estate, outside Thomastown has applied to Kilkenny County Council for planning permission for the construction of 12 residential dwellings in three

blocks (c. 1,638.9 sqm Gross Floor Ares), provision of car parking, vehicular access road and pedestrian

pathways. All associated site development, landscaping and boundary treatment works above

and below ground in an area comprising of c. 0.46 hectares and relates to development adjacent to the Rose Garden Lodges and a number of Protected Structures e at Mount Juliet Estate (including Refs. C367; D24, C1021, C1022, C1023). However, no works are proposed to these structures.