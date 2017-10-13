Hurricane Ophelia could impact on Kilkenny

MÉT Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for Ireland over the coming days.

The forecaster said: "A combination of a vigorous Atlantic weather system and the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia will pass close to Ireland on Monday, and has the potential to be a high-impact event in parts of the country.

"There is a lot of uncertainty as to the exact evolution and movement of this weather system during the coming four days, but storm-force winds, outbreaks of heavy rain, and very high seas are threatened.

"MÉT Éireann will maintain a close watch on the evolution and issue further advisories and warnings as these are warranted."

The alert is valid from Monday October 16 to Tuesday October 17.