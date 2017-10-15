Kilkenny on red alert: What is a Status Red wind warning?

MÉT Éireann has detailed criteria for the issuing of Status Red weather warnings - one of whichcome into effect in Kilkenny and nationwide in the next few hours.

A Status Red wind warning will come into effect nationwide from 6am on Monday.

The issue of Red level severe weather warnings should "be a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions".

The criteria for a Status Red wind warning is:

Mean Speeds in excess of 80 km/h

Gusts Speeds in excess of 130 km/h

