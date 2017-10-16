Businesses shut, emergency services on standby as Kilkenny braces itself for Hurricane Ophelia

Kilkenny is on shutdown this morning as it braces itself for Hurricane Ophelia which is due to arrive over the coming hours.

Several businesses have shut their doors and advised employees to stay at home.

Motorists have also heeded the warnings and the streets are deserted.

People are being urged to remain at home until tomorrow morning.

Local Authorities have activated their emergency plans. The full resources of the Defence Forces will be made available to the local authorities throughout the day.

Power outages are likely to occur, with contingency planning activated by the ESB. The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850372999