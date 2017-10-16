Kilkenny deaths for Monday, October 16

The late William Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of William Guilfoyle, Urlingford, Kilkenny. William died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Eddie and Martin. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Monica, adoring family Brendan, Ruth (O'Connell) and Ian, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren, brothers Paddy and John, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment will take place in the Mill Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The late Peg Maguire

The death has occurred of Peg Maguire (née Walsh), 17 Mayfield, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and late of Bridge Street Ballyragget on 14th October 2017 peacefully at Drakelands Nursing Home - Peg. Deeply regretted by her sons Brendan and Dermot, daughter in law Siobhan, granddaughters Aisling and Aoife, nieces nephews relatives and friends R. I. P. Reposing at her home in Mayfield from midday Monday 16th. Rosary Monday night at 8pm.Removal Tuesday 17th to St. Fiacre's Church Loughbouy for 10.30 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery Ballyragget. No flowers please. Donations if desired to SOS Kilkenny.

The late Patricia (Patty) Stapleton

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Stapleton (née Robinson), Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan and formerly of Clonmel Road, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Saturday 14th October in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son John, daughter Marguerite, daughter-in-law Una, son-in-law Nick, grandaughters Amy and Jane,grandson Simon, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late James Hosey

The death has occurred of James Hosey, 28, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at his home surrounded by his family. James will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, daughter Josephine, sons Brendan and Alan, son-in-law Paddy and daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Pádraig, Ciarán, Aisling, Ella and Darragh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 4pm on Saturday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Saturday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Johnny Walsh

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Walsh, Ballygorey Upper, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny on 14th October peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Anderson). Johnny will by sadly missed by his children Michael, Joan, James and John, daughters-in-law Regina and Eileen, Joan's partner David, grandson Peter, family, neighbours and friends

Reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 16th October, from 5pm followed by removal at 6:45pm To St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 17th October, at 11:00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.