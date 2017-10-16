Ophelia: St Francis' bridge among many roads blocked in Kilkenny - full updated list here

Many roads in County Kilkenny now have fallen trees which are causing disruption.

The following roads are reported to be obstructed and should be avoided:

1. Bennetsbridge Road from Kilkenny at Wallslough junction.

2. Gowran to Thomastown Road at Gowran Racecourse

3. Callan to Clonmel Road

4. Kilkenny to Ballingarry

5. New Ross to the Rower

6. Ministers Cross to Urlingford

7. Freshford to Clontubrid

8. CrossPatrick past school

9. Graiguenamanagh to New Ross

10. Kells to Newtown at Crowraddy Bridge

11. Meallaghmore Windgap near Guinans Pub

12. New House Thomastown

13. Brennetsbridge to Thomastown

14. After Cillin Hill towards Paulstown

15. Thomastown to Graiguenamanagh

16. Kilkenny to Castlecomer at Dunmore

17. Archers Avenue Estate

18. Kells Road Kilkenny past St Patricks

19. Bennetsbridge to Danesfort Road

20. Bonnettstown to Tullaroan Road

21. Molum Road Kilmacow

22. Foulksrath, Castlecomer Road

23. Circular Road blocked 100m from Kilmanagh Road Junction

RECENTLY REPORTED

24. R698 Piltown to the Sweep

25. Piltown to Templeorum at Sandpits

26. R698 Piltownto Fiddown Road

27. R699 @ Sheastown, Knocktopher

28. Norelands, Stoneyford

29. Rahard, Kilmacow

30. Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Paulstown to Coon

31. Ballyragget to Castlecomer Road R694

32. Castle Road, Kilkenny

33. Sugarstown, Dungarvan

34. Dungarvan Village

35. St Francis Bridge Wolfetone Street end

36. Danesfort to Seven Houses

37. Thornback Keatingstown

38. Mountloftus Lodge Goresbridge

39. Ballyfoyle Road after Radestown Lane

40. Ballyhemmin Castlecomer N78

Storm related issues can be reported to Kilkenny County Councils dedicated Call Centre 056-7794145.

Members of the public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.