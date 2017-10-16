Ophelia: St Francis' bridge among many roads blocked in Kilkenny - full updated list here
Dozens of routes around the county are obstructed at present
A tree blocks the road on the Central Access Scheme bridge in Kilkenny City. Picture: Derek Devoy
Many roads in County Kilkenny now have fallen trees which are causing disruption.
The following roads are reported to be obstructed and should be avoided:
1. Bennetsbridge Road from Kilkenny at Wallslough junction.
2. Gowran to Thomastown Road at Gowran Racecourse
3. Callan to Clonmel Road
4. Kilkenny to Ballingarry
5. New Ross to the Rower
6. Ministers Cross to Urlingford
7. Freshford to Clontubrid
8. CrossPatrick past school
9. Graiguenamanagh to New Ross
10. Kells to Newtown at Crowraddy Bridge
11. Meallaghmore Windgap near Guinans Pub
12. New House Thomastown
13. Brennetsbridge to Thomastown
14. After Cillin Hill towards Paulstown
15. Thomastown to Graiguenamanagh
16. Kilkenny to Castlecomer at Dunmore
17. Archers Avenue Estate
18. Kells Road Kilkenny past St Patricks
19. Bennetsbridge to Danesfort Road
20. Bonnettstown to Tullaroan Road
21. Molum Road Kilmacow
22. Foulksrath, Castlecomer Road
23. Circular Road blocked 100m from Kilmanagh Road Junction
RECENTLY REPORTED
24. R698 Piltown to the Sweep
25. Piltown to Templeorum at Sandpits
26. R698 Piltownto Fiddown Road
27. R699 @ Sheastown, Knocktopher
28. Norelands, Stoneyford
29. Rahard, Kilmacow
30. Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Paulstown to Coon
31. Ballyragget to Castlecomer Road R694
32. Castle Road, Kilkenny
33. Sugarstown, Dungarvan
34. Dungarvan Village
35. St Francis Bridge Wolfetone Street end
36. Danesfort to Seven Houses
37. Thornback Keatingstown
38. Mountloftus Lodge Goresbridge
39. Ballyfoyle Road after Radestown Lane
40. Ballyhemmin Castlecomer N78
Storm related issues can be reported to Kilkenny County Councils dedicated Call Centre 056-7794145.
Members of the public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Storm related issues can be reported to Kilkenny County Councils dedicated Call Centre 056-7794145.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on