Storm Ophelia: Kilkenny gardaí urge people to stay indoors overnight

Gardaí are appealing to the public to remain indoors overnight as emergency services try to remedy some of the damage caused by Hurricane Ophelia.

The brunt of the storm is expected to pass through Kilkenny by 5pm but gardaí are asking people to remain indoors.

"23 roads are now closed. We are encouraging people to stay at home overnight as fallen trees and electrical wires pose a danger to the public," a senior garda spokesman said.