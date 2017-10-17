Woman foiled lunchtime burglary at her South Kilkenny home

A woman arrived home at lunchtime last Thursday to discover a criminal gang burgling her home.

The woman who lives in the Shanbough Lower area of Glenmore arrived home at approximately 1.45pm.

"She found a silver Audi in the driveway. The plates on the vehicle were false. The driver blew the horn to warn his three accomplices who ran out of the house and made off in the car," he said.

The front door of the property had been forced open and the house had been ransacked.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a silver Audi which has been reported acting suspiciously in a number of locations.