Kilkenny's Castle Park a “victim of its own success” says local authority

Parking issues around Kilkenny’s Castle Park is a result of the area being a “victim of its own success”, a senior engineer at the county’s local authority has said.

In a motion put before Kilkenny City Municipal District last Friday by Cllr Andrew McGuinness, he called for the introduction of bye-laws to create enforceable parking restrictions at Archersfield – near the Castle Park.

It called for “minor physical measures be taken in conjunction with existing parking spaces to help prevent indiscriminate parking”.

Cllr McGuinness said: “People park right out to the green. People tog out on the green before their morning run and camper vans even park there.”

Cllr David Fitzgerald seconded the motion. Senior Engineer at Kilkenny County Council, Seamus Kavanagh, says there is a review of the City’s parking bye-laws and the Archersfield area will come under that review.

He says Kilkenny Castle Park is “a victim of its own success” and the Council work closely with the Office of Public Works especially around big events.

Mr Kavanagh says they can put in physical measures that will limit illegal parking in the Archersfield area.

The parking bye-laws review is expected to come before members at the December Municipal District meeting.

Mr Kavanagh says they will meet the residents in Archersfield to see what they want before any action is taken.

Cllr McGuinness’s motion was agreed at the meeting.