Burglars forced entry through side window into South Kilkenny home

A house in rural South Kilkenny was burgled on Saturday afternoon and a small quantity of cash taken.

The burglary was discovered when the occupants returned home to their house at Cussane, Windgap at 9pm to discover that the property had been burgled.

The culprits had forced entry through a side window,

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between noon and 9pm on Saturday is asked to contact garda.