Councillors react to Kilkenny City getting internet speeds as fast as Tokyo

Almost 13,000 residents and businesses in Kilkenny City will soon be able to avail of broadband three times faster than the best service available in Dublin (350 Mbps).

The ESB and Vodafone joint venture SIRO says the Gigabit speeds will be as fast as Tokyo in Japan with the first customers connected in Kilkenny City by the end of this year.

Reacting to SIRO’s €450 million investment to deliver a 100% fibre-optic broadband network to 50 large towns and 320 smaller towns, Mayor of Kilkenny City, Michael Doyle, said it’s “great news”.

SIRO gave a presentation to members of Kilkenny City Municipal District last Friday with some councillors critical that the broadband will not be delivered to more rural areas of the county.

Cllr David Kennedy said: “To me, you’re picking the handy ones. It all seems to be city based. It’s a cop out. Ten or fifteen miles out the county people can’t get any (broadband).

“You’ve these companies coming in on State contracts and picking the easy one and forgetting about everyone outside the Ring Road.”

In her response to members, Aoife Ni Lochlainn of SIRO, said: “We are targeting regional towns. We are not targeting rural areas. “We are a commercial company. We can’t make a case to go into rural areas.”

She says those parts of the country will fall under the Government’s National Broadband Plan.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan says one business – which found it difficult to transfer files – thought about leaving Kilkenny for Dublin.

He says the roll-out of the plan is “important for the economic viability of the Kilkenny”.