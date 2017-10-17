Belview Port’s future is “rosy” with Brexit on the horizon

The future of Belview Port is rosy as “when Brexit takes place, it will be the nearest port to the mainland of Europe” with the Industrial Development Agency describing it as an “attractive piece of infrastructure”.

Speaking a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Bobby Aylward, says “with Brexit coming and so on, the future of Belview Port looks rosy”.

He said: “We have land and Kilkenny County Council is on board. We have the services there, we have the roads, we are only an hour and a half from Dublin. We have the rail link and, when Brexit takes place, it will be the nearest port to the mainland of Europe.”

At the meeting, the IDA’s chief executive Martin Shanahan, made a presentation to the committee’s members. Mr Shanahan said: “In respect of Belview Port, my view is that it is an attractive piece of infrastructure."

