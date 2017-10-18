Kilkenny - Glanbia Ireland appeals for farmers to urgently make generators available to worst affected regions

Kilkenny farmers are among a large number of Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers who remain without power. Those without access to generators face a very difficult situation with herds now requiring milking urgently.

The worst affected regions are Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary but issues are not confined to these areas. On Tuesday afternoon, the number of seriously affected Glanbia farms was estimated at approximately 500.

Glanbia Ireland is working with suppliers, collecting milk as frequently as possible where access is safe. In some of the worst affected areas, access to some farms is still not possible due to the presence of fallen trees with attached power cables.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman Henry Corbally said: “There is a severe shortage of suitable generators available. I would urge farmers in areas that have not been adversely affected by Storm Ophelia to consider making suitable mobile generators available to dairy farmers in affected regions.”

Those with suitable mobile generators available for use should contact their local Glanbia Ireland representative immediately. The full list of Farm Development Managers and their contact details are available on www.glanbiaconnect.com

Henry Corbally praised the efforts of Glanbia Ireland staff and milk hauliers who were out before and after Storm Ophelia to ensure the maximum number of farms were promptly collected.