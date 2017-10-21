Kilkenny to be hit by The Blizzards

The Fenians Hurling Club, in association with the Hub, Kilkenny and Onhand Bookings and Events will present, Castlefest Kilkenny on Saturday, October 28.

It brings together The Blizzards, Little Hours and Chasing Abbey for one incredible night.

Between an 11 date sold out Back to Basics tour (where they returned to all of the Irish cities in which they originally built their following), an all-time high of Spotify plays, and a brand new single ‘Show Me The Science’, The Blizzards, the Mullingar five-piece have made it clear - They are here to stay.

From a remote fishing port in the north west of Ireland comes the wildly talented musical duo Little Hours. The 26 year old vocalist/guitarist Ryan McCloskey and 22 year old vocalist/keyboardist John Doherty are exciting.

Freshly formed in July of 2016, Tullamore group Chasing Abbey bring a unique pop, dance and hip-hop style to the fore.

Having grown up and sharing a love of music together, Ro, Bee and TeddyC have an unparalleled charisma that culminates in an explosive live show.

Irish duo ‘Oh Bryan’ will also play. They released their debut EP “Rewind” on August 11t at Whelan’s in Dublin to great reviews.

The Dublin based band’s EP comprises a sound that is guitar driven with an alternative rock feel.

They are fronted by Kilkenny native Stephen O’Brien, who plays drums, bass, guitars and vocals on the EP and is the main songwriter for the band with Shane Power looking after lead guitar playing. The festival of music will be held on Saturday, October 28 at The Hub at Cillin Hill.