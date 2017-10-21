Meeting the cast of The Plough and the Stars - Niall Bambrick

The Barnstorm-Watergate joint production of Seán O’Casey’s The Plough and the Stars is in rehearsals for its run from November 29 to December 2.

In our Meet the Cast series, actor Niall Bambrick from Kilkenny City answers the questions:

What’s your acting background in brief?

I was in numerous shows with KATS, Kilkenny Musical Society and Watergate Productions while I was also a guest director with Devious Theatre.

What is your experience of acting on the Watergate stage?

I was in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and War (by KATS), Da (Watergate Productions), Little Red Riding Hood (a pantomime by Watergate Productions), Jack and the Beanstalk (a pantomime staged by Watergate Productions), and Pirates of Penzance (Kilkenny Musical Society).

What play did you study for the Leaving Cert?

For the Leaving I studied Brian Friel’s Philadelphia, Here I Come! which I really enjoyed.

I remember going to see it in the Watergate Theatre where the great Declan Taylor played the part of ‘Public Gar’.

We had an English teacher in Junior Cert, Mr Murphy; he loved teaching English and it did inspire a lot of us in the class.

Tell us about your character in The Plough and the Stars?

Fluther is a bit of a character. A carpenter by trade, he often talks of giving up the drink, but never seems to last longer than a few days.

His rivalry with The Covey is evident throughout the play and Fluther can often be seen standing up for the female characters in the play. He gets braver and braver as the porter flows.

Likeable Character

I think overall Fluther is a very likeable character and has some very funny lines also, even sometimes he doesn’t intend to be funny.

If you could choose any character, what would your dream role be?

The part of John Merrick in The Elephant Man is one that comes to mind. However, after seeing Fergal Millar’s portrayal of this in a KATS version of it I don’t think I could top that.

To this day, it was one of the best individual performances I have seen on the Watergate stage!

The Plough and the Stars at Watergate Theatre from Wednesday, November 29 to Saturday, December 2 at 8pm with matinees on Thursday and Friday. More information is available from watergatetheatre.com or the box office, tel 056-7761674