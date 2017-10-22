Kilkenny comedy and economics festival selling out fast - Kilkenomics

Many of the shows for Kilkenomics, are sold out as the city prepares to be taken over by economists and comedians from Thursday, November 9 to Sunday, November 12.

Kilkenomics is the world’s only economics festival with a guaranteed laugh, bringing together some of the world’s leading economists, financial analysts and media commentators with the funniest and sharpest stand-up comedians.

This “Davos with jokes” has a mission to bridge the gap between the academics of economics and the public affected by economic decision.

This year, its eight edition, is set to be bigger than ever before with a stellar line-up of national and international economists, commentators and comedians arriving in Kilkenny for four days of economics with a comic twist in an intimate setting.

Returning this year are firm favourites Yanis Varoufakis, economist and former Greek Finance Minister; Gillian Tett, US Managing Editor of the Financial Times; Martín Lousteau, former Argentine Ambassador to the US and former finance minister; Mehreen Khan and Robert Shrimsley of the FT; Rory Sutherland of Ogilvy Advertising; and Pippa Malmgren, former economic adviser to George W Bush. 2017’s new contributors joining the festival party are Patrick Honohan, former governor of the Central Bank of Ireland; Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs commentator of the Financial Times; Harald Malmgren, senior aide to four US Presidents and two Senators; Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics; Katie Martin of the Financial Times; Marie Hicks, author of Programmed Inequality; Marla Dukharan, chief economist of Bitt Inc. and Caribbean economic expert; Mihir Desai, professor of finance at Harvard Business School, Steve Moore of think tank, Volteface; and Rafael Behr, political economist with the Guardian.

For businesses looking for a ‘life- changing’ opportunity Pitchenomics @Kilkenny is a new proposition for 2017 that gives Irish start-ups/SMEs a chance to fast-track their business development through investments of up to €100,000 and access to a network of investors, mentors and customers. Funded by Mike Driver, Founder Convex Capital and Kilkenomics, 12 shortlisted businesses will be selected in advance and invited to make their pitch to Mike and two other judges - Vikas Nath, CEO for UK and Europe, Adani Group and Sarah O’Connor, co-founder of Cool Food Company and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper.

The festival will, as always, delve deep into the hottest stories of the day including sessions on Trump, Brexit, the German elections, the EU and our collective future on the planet.