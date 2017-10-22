Kilkenny city gig for Jesse Dayton

Jesse Dayton has been building a cult following around the globe playing festivals in North America and Europe for years with his guitar shredding, country-infused, Americana sound.

He plays Cleere's Theatre, Parliament Street, Kilkenny on Saturday, October 28.

As a critic’s darling for his first record on Justice Records, Raisin’ Cain (1995), and a number one Americana radio ranking, Jesse was hired at a young age to play lead guitar on some of the last recordings, and play live, with legends Waylon Jennings, Ray Price, Johnny Bush, Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell.

He’s been featured in many guitar magazines. Sensing a shift in the music business climate, Jesse formed his own label in 2002, Stag Records, and began his most prolific recording period.

While recording five solo records, one duet record, one live record, all on Stag, as well as two soundtrack recordings (Devil’s Rejects, Halloween 2) for rocker/director Rob Zombie, Jesse managed to act in movies and music videos, produce several records for other artists (the latest being Supersuckers front man Eddie Spaghetti’s “The Value Of Nothing” on Bloodshot Records), write two screenplays, and most recently wrote and directed a new horror movie, “Zombex,” starring Malcolm McDowell, Sid Haig, John Doe, and Lew Temple (‘Walking Dead’). All while still performing 150 shows per year.

Jesse landed the part of Kinky Friedman in Ted Swindley’s stage production of “Becoming Kinky: The World According To Kinky Friedman,” which ran for a few weeks and also led him to releasing a record of Kinky Friedman original songs called “Jesse Sings Kinky” which has opened up a whole new chapter for him with more radio airplay than ever in his career.

Jesse will soon be releasing the Zombex soundtrack of his film which is heavily steeped in the Louisiana/Texas music of his youth.