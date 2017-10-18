Kilkenny councillor hits out at €45 fee for resitting Driver Theory Test

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Peter 'Chap' Cleere has called on the Minister for Transport Shane Ross to examine the fees associated with resitting the Driver Theory Test.

Currently people have to pay the full €45 fee each time they sit the Driver Theory Test, irrespective as to whether they are resitting the test or not.

This is in contrast to other tests, such as the National Car Test, which offer a reduction for repeat examinations.

Cllr Cleere said: “In many instances people don’t pass the Driver Theory Test on their first attempt. Many years ago when I sat mine it took me a good few attempts to get over the line.

"In such cases they are forced to pay the full fee of €45 when resitting the exam. This is a punitive policy which is putting people under unnecessary financial pressure.

“There is a reduced administrative overhead associated with resit exams for the Driver Theory Test. The details of those sitting the test are already on file from the initial examination so there is a case to be made for a reduced fee to apply for those resitting the test.

"This would be a sensible measure which would encourage people to resit the test and successfully pass the exam instead of driving on the road without the necessary qualifications.

“I have recently written to the Minister for Transport Shane Ross, and I am hopeful that he will take on board my concerns.”