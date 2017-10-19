Revealed: How much the government spent on Kilkenny Castle’s security this year

Security at Kilkenny Castle has cost the Office of Public Works €65,000 to date this year, it has been revealed.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, John McGuinness, asked the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for information on the cost of security at the site.

In response, the Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, said: “Kilkenny Castle, one of our nation’s most celebrated historic properties, attracts circa 308,000 paying visitors annually and many multiples of this number visit the parkland.

"The safety and security of Kilkenny Castle, its contents and the surrounding parkland is an absolute priority for the OPW.

"Security arrangements are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Security expenditure to date in 2017 is €65,661.

“Staffing requirements at all OPW heritage sites are regularly reviewed with reference to operations and visitor figures as part of our Work Force Planning.”

The Minister also affirmed that the “management and staff structure at Kilkenny Castle is in line with all other OPW National Historic Properties”.

Fifty years ago the Marquis of Ormonde handed over the Castle to the people of Kilkenny and it was later taken over by the OPW.