Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division numbers hit four year high

Kilkenny/Carlow Garda numbers have hit a four year high with the division now boasting 320 members across all ranks in the two counties.

Sinn Féin’s Carol Nolan asked the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, for details on the number of gardaí over each of the past ten years, by rank and division across the country.

The figures revealed that Garda numbers in the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division were 320 up to August 31 of this year. That’s an increase of 41 on its lowest figure in 2014 when there were only 279 Garda members across all ranks spread across both counties.

Minister Flanagan said: “The moratorium on recruitment introduced in 2010 resulted in a significant reduction in the strength of An Garda Síochána.”

The aim is for a 21,000 strong force nationwide by 2021.