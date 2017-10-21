Annual Vintage Show to take attendees “back in time” in Kilkenny

Ballyouskill is the place to be on Sunday, October 29 for the Annual Vintage Show which will take you “back in time”.

The show is “country life the way it was, alive and well, in picturesque Ballyouskill” featuring a horse and mill threshing, butter making, spin-a-wheel and a pig on the spit.

The entertainment also boasts an unusual duet on the boards, when Ballyouskill Set Dancers are joined by a visiting Jiving dance group.

The event is built around an army of volunteers with all proceeds going to charity.

This year’s beneficiaries are: Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team, O’Gorman Home, Ballyragget and Baby Chloe Mullally. The day kicks off with the Tractor Run and it’s full steam ahead over the terrain of Ballymartin.

The tractors are both vintage and “not so vintage” and have increased in number with over 100 taking part last year.

Registration is from 10am with departure at 11.30 am.

A monster auction will be held on the Saturday night in the Wheel Inn with lively music from resident DJ the one and only, JB.