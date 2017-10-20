Callan Road realignment could be finished in 2017

The Callan Road realignment could be finished before the year’s end, according to Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr David Fitzgerald raised the matter at last Friday’s meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District.

He said: “Residents have been very patient and would appreciate a time-frame of when works will be completed. I understand anecdotally that construction is ahead of time.”

Last month it was reported in this paper that the long-awaited N76 Callan Road realignment scheme was expected to be finished in the first quarter of next year.

Speaking at the meeting, Senior Engineer at Kilkenny County Council, Seamus Kavanagh, says the project is ahead of target. He says the construction team are ambitious and aim to have the works finished by the end of 2017 but “that it will probably creep into early 2018”.

Mr Kavanagh added that the main line work will be finished by the end of November.

When completed, the scheme will improve road safety and provide for a more attractive approach into Kilkenny City.